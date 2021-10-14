Over a third (35 percent) of visitors to the catering industry, cinemas, concerts, and other venues were not checked for their coronavirus access pass, I&O Research found in a survey of some 2,300 Netherlands residents for broadcaster NOS. The survey was done over the past weekend.

The differences between types of entertainment are significant, the researchers found. 82 percent of those who went to a cinema, theater, concert hall, business event, or stadium had their access pass checked. While only 36 percent were checked at canteens in amateur sports. And 65 percent at restaurants and bars.

Netherlands residents are now used to the coronavirus access pass, usually a QR code on the CoronaCheck app. Users are mostly positive about it, I&O Researcher Peter Kanne said to NOS. "But then it actually has to be watertight. Otherwise, they experience it as a false sense of security." I&O got multiple complaints that businesses checked QR codes but not IDs. Or just glanced at the screen and did not do a "real" check.

More than half (54 percent) of people who do not have a long-lasting QR code because they got vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 said they no longer visit places that require an access pass. They have to test negative for the virus to get a QR code, and test results are only valid for 24 hours. One in five (21 percent) said they go to places where they know access passes aren't being checked. Just under 10 percent get tested for a QR code. And 2 percent use someone else's QR code.