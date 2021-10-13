The police arrested 25 people, including two people who said they were journalists, in The Hague on Wednesday. The police believe they were on their way to block Utrechtsebaan as part of an Extinction Rebellion protest, they said on Twitter. According to newspaper AD, one of the arrested journalists is Hans Nijenhuis.

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has been protesting in The Hague since Monday to convince the Cabinet to take more measures against climate change. On Wednesday, they wanted to bock traffic on Utrechtsebaan, a major artery to The Hague city center. The police stopped them on their way there, AD reports. Nijenhuis was in a car with some protesters for a story, the newspaper wrote.

On Twitter, the police said that the protesters were stopped and arrested for "preparatory actions" because blocking the busy road could lead to dangerous situations. "Among the people just arrested are two people saying they are journalists. Because they were in the car with the suspected demonstrators, they were also arrested. They will be released as soon as we can confirm their status as journalists," the police tweeted.

Extinction Rebellion registered three demonstrations with the municipality of The Hague early this week. "The action group may demonstrate but may not block roads," the municipality said to AD.

On Monday, demonstrators showed up in various places in the city. Over 60 people were arrested during the first day of action, including Volkskrant reporter Mac van Dinther. All suspects were released from custody by the next day.