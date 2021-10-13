An Amsterdam man who adheres to the Sikh faith must wear a helmet when riding a scooter. The Council of State ruled on Wednesday that no exception will be made for him. The municipality of Amsterdam previously came to the same conclusion.

According to the city, the law does not allow an exemption from the helmet requirement, not even because of religious convictions. The court in Amsterdam also ruled against the man in July last year.

Sikhs are not allowed to cut their hair according to their religion. They cover their hair with a Turban.

Since 8 April 2019, scooters are only allowed to ride on the road in Amsterdam, and riders have to wear a helmet.