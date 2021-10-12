Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe during the Christmas period. Between December 12 and January 8, the number of daily high-speed trains from Brussels to London and vice versa will increase from three to five. Two of them will also run to and from Amsterdam, the rail company said.

A total of nine fast trains now run daily to and from London, three via Brussels and six via Paris. During the Christmas period, that number will increase to 14: five via Brussels and nine via Paris.

According to a spokesperson, tickets are exchangeable up to seven days before departure. Travelers must wear a mask. The company expressly asked passengers to travel well prepared and inform themselves about the British coronavirus rules.