Eurostar: Extra trains between Amsterdam and London for Christmas season
Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe during the Christmas period. Between December 12 and January 8, the number of daily high-speed trains from Brussels to London and vice versa will increase from three to five. Two of them will also run to and from Amsterdam, the rail company said.
A total of nine fast trains now run daily to and from London, three via Brussels and six via Paris. During the Christmas period, that number will increase to 14: five via Brussels and nine via Paris.
According to a spokesperson, tickets are exchangeable up to seven days before departure. Travelers must wear a mask. The company expressly asked passengers to travel well prepared and inform themselves about the British coronavirus rules.
Reporting by ANP.