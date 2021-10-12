Most Netherlands residents who currently work from home want to continue doing so after the coronavirus epidemic. A large study presented by the Travel Differently Coalition on Tuesday stated that the average employee who works from home prefers to spend at least half of their working time at home.

Researchers at I&O Research questioned over 6 thousand workers over the past months for this survey. They also had discussions with the directors and managers of 32 large companies.

The main reasons for working from home are saving on travel time and being more flexible with working hours. More than a third of those survey also said they work more efficiently when at home.

Contact with colleagues is the main reason for two-thirds of respondents to go into the office at least a few days a week. 38 percent also enjoy being out of the house for a while, and 22 percent think they can exert more influence at work. Ten percent think it's better for their career.

By giving employees the option to work from home in the future, employers can significantly reduce CO2 emissions, the Travel Differently Coalition said. In addition, workers also indicate that they want to commute more by public transport, bicycle, or foot. About 80 percent of large organizations are represented in the coalition.

