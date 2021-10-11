Dutch-American Guido Imbens won the Nobel Prize for Economics this year, along with Joshua Angrist and David Card.

Together with Angrist, he received the Nobel Prize for his methodological contribution to the analysis of causal relationships.

Imbens is a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, specializing in statistics, econometrics, business and epidemiology.

Imbens started his education in Rotterdam and later moved to the United States. The 58-year-old Nobel Prize winner has taught at Harvard University, UCLA and UC Berkely since receiving his degree from Brown University in 1991.