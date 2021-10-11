Groningen will become the second city in the Netherlands after Utrecht where people can register the Covid-19 vaccine they received abroad. The starting date for the vaccination registration site is set for Saturday.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced Friday in a letter to the Cabinet "that other areas should fulfill this task as soon as possible."

People from abroad have experienced issues registering their Covid-19 vaccine in the Netherlands to get a QR-access code in the CoronaCheck app.

"Although it was initially intended the intention that more areas would fulfill this task due to the specific knowledge needed to check all possible foreign vaccination certificates, this service was initially only offered centrally at the GGD Utrecht," De Jonge wrote.