The former national coach of the Dutch gymnastic team, Geren Wiersma, has been found guilty of inappropriate conduct, yet he will not be punished. That was the decision of the appeals committee of the ISR Judiciary Insitute responsible for disciplinary action for sports organizations. Wiersma had previously been acquitted by the disciplinary committee.

The gymnastic association KNGU is aware of the ruling which has not yet been published by the ISR. Wiersma exhibited behavior in the period of 2010-2011 that fell under transgressive conduct, the Noord-Hollands Dagblad reported. Five former gymnasts accused Wiersma of, among other things, swearing and making hurtful remarks.

Wiersma responded to the ruling in a message on the KNGU website: “Upon investigation, it has been found that my undesirable behavior has been very limited in both number and seriousness. There has never been any deliberate, inappropriate behavior and I can only be blamed to a very limited extent,” the coach who resigned from his position at the gymnastics association in March.

Wiersma also discussed the earlier acquittal. “When I was acquitted in April, I indicated that it affects me that there gymnasts who have had negative experiences with me. Although I will not be sentenced, I counted on the conformation of the acquittal.”