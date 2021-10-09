A man who randomly stabbed a person on the ferry in Amsterdam in August 2020 was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted manslaughter, assault and two counts of threats. The 32-year-old attacker stabbed the victim on the 901 from Centraal Station to Buiksloterweg at around 3:30 a.m. on August 15, 2020.

The victim was able to escape by jumping into the IJ, badly wounded.

Police stopped the attacker by shooting him in the leg after he threw rocks at officers.

Public Prosecutors demanded three years in prison and psychiatric treatment, but the court increased the sentence to five years because deemed the perpetrator fully accountable. He will also have to pay around 3,500 euros in compensation to the victim.