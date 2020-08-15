Police shoot suspect in Amsterdam ferry boat knifing; One badly hurt

A stabbing on an Amsterdam ferry boat early Saturday morning left one person severely wounded. The suspect in the case was shot by police soon after the incident.

It started at about 3:30 a.m. on the 901 ferry from Central Station across the IJ River to Buiksloterweg. The person who was stabbed on the vessel tried to flee his attacker by jumping into the river.

“He was helped out of the water on the north side,” police said. Emergency dispatchers sent the police, two ambulances, and a trauma team traveling by helicopter to the scene.

Police found their suspect still on the boat after it docked in Amsterdam Noord. Officers said they shot him in the leg after he threw rocks at police. Both wounded men were taken to an area hospital for treatment. “[The] Victim was badly injured,” police said.

The motive of the stabbing was not revealed early Saturday morning, but police said more information would be made public later in the day.

An internal investigation was launched to determine if police were justified in firing a weapon at the suspect. It was the second time in a week that Amsterdam police shot someone, with a German man killed by officers after he allegedly made threatening motions with a knife.

The incident on the boat delayed and rerouted bus line 38, and the 901 ferry service which was temporarily moved to IJplein instead of Buiksloterweg. Service was restored to both public transit routes between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.