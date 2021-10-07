The Koninklijke Marechaussee arrested a woman on Bonaire who allegedly sold dozens of fake Covid-19 test results to people who got tested for the coronavirus before traveling to the United States. The 42-year-old suspect worked at the airport at the post where travelers can get commercial PCR and antigen tests done, the Marechaussee reported. She is suspected of forgery and fraud. Whether there were more incidents in the past and whether and how the woman abused her position are under investigation.

People who got tested at the airport on October 2 and paid for it then received a falsified document. When checking in for their flight, border guards raised doubts about the paperwork. Inquiries showed that the institution on the documents never tested these persons and had not issued any test results for them, after which the Marechaussee was called in. The travelers who did not have a valid test certificate could not get on their flight, according to the Marechaussee.

The Marechaussee is working with the Dutch Caribbean Police Force and Public Entity Bonaire's public health department in the investigation.