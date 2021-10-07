Cyber-attackers targeted Eindhoven-based industrial group VDL on Thursday. A company spokesperson said that the computer hack affects the company's general business. Production is not or only partially possible at various locations.

The spokesperson cannot yet say much more about the matter and the impact of the attack. "Some activities can continue, some cannot," they said.

105 companies fall under the VDL flag. According to the spokesperson, it is too early to say which companies are affected by the cyber attack and which are not. It is also unclear whether and how many employees can be sent home because they cannot work.

VDL employs over 15,000 people in 19 countries. The company is active in developing, producing, and selling supplies, buses, and end products. VDL also assembles passenger cars at VDL Nedcar in Born in Limburg. The VDL companies are split into four divisions: Supplies, Car Assembly, Buses, and Finished Products. The company had a turnover of 4.7 billion euros last year.