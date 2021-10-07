From today, Keukenhof workers start planting 7 billion bulbs for next year's season. The massive flower park is excited to welcome visitors again - something that was impossible for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the park will limit the number of visitors to 45,000 per day, director Bart Siemerink said to NU.nl.

"The coronavirus crisis was, of course, terrible, also for us. But it has forced us to think," Siemerink said. "It was a long-cherished wish of ours and the local residents to limit the crowds. The system with which we sell tickets daily and with time slots will remain." Efteling and Beekse Bergen also announced that they would keep using a reservation system.

In 2019 - before the pandemic - Keukenhof received a record 1.5 million visitors, translating to over 60 thousand people on busy days. This resulted in long traffic jams outside and in the park. Next year, Siemerink is expecting about 1 million visitors.

The bulbs going into the ground from today can be admired from 24 March to 15 May 2022. Keukenhof is open for eight weeks. "This week, we are making Keukenhof for the 73rd time. The bulbs have been delivered. We have to look forward again," Siemerink said.