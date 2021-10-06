The Cabinet formation informateurs will try to involve PvdA and GroenLinks in the negotiations. The search for a "fruitful collaboration" with the rest of parliament will "focus" on these two left-wing parties, Johan Remkes said at a press conference. The informateurs are not excluding other parties. "But they have to give the signal themselves."

PvdA and GroenLinks will be consulted about the plans of the VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie - the four parties negotiating to form the new Cabinet. "They can provide input," said Remkes. In doing so, the informateurs also want to "radiate that the process is open." But it is up to the parties to accept the invitation. "We don't have strings attached to those parties."

Earlier, both left-wing parties indicated that they did not want to make agreements with the four negotiating parties. "We are not going to make any agreements about this in advance but will wait until the proposals from the Cabinet come to parliament," said Jesse Klaver (GroenLinks) on Tuesday. And Lilianne Ploumen (PvdA) then told Remkes that her party "has no intention of continuing discussions with you."

"It will undoubtedly be pioneering," Remkes said. The parties want a concise coalition agreement that leaves more room for input from parliament. This should lead to a new management culture. That will demand a lot from the parties. According to him, this phase of the Cabinet formation will be "no easy task."

There will be great temptation to make a thick coalition agreement, Remkes thinks. Especially when it comes to complex topics on which the parties differ considerably, such as medical ethical issues and agriculture. But he does expect that the agreement will be a bit more specific when it comes to Groningen and the Childcare Allowance Scandal.

Negotiations started on Wednesday with the first meeting with CDA leader Wokpe Hoekstra. The other party leaders will meet the informateurs in the afternoon and in the evening there is a joint meeting. Negotiations begin on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the lower house of Dutch parliament appointed the informateurs Remkes (VVD) and Wouter Koolmees (D66).

The negotiations may not always take place in the Logement in The Hague, Koolmees said. Sometimes there will also be sessions elsewhere. That can "give a boost and depth" to the negotiations, says Koolmees.