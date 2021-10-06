The long-dragging Cabinet formation process is entering a new phase on Wednesday. The VVD, D66, CDA, and ChristenUnie, led by informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees, are starting negotiations about continuing the coalition of the past four years. For the first time since the election in March, substantive negotiations are happening.

Remkes and Koolmees will give a press conference at 11:00 a.m. Then they'll already have their first conversation behind them. CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra will meet them at 9:30 a.m. because he has to be in parliament for the general financial debate later in the morning.

CristhenUnie leader Gert-Jan Segers and D66 leader Sigrid Kaag will meet with the informateurs successively in the afternoon. Sophie Hermans will replace VVD leader Mark Rutte due to obligations abroad. In the evening, there will be another meeting with all the party leaders and their seconds. Rutte will be at that meeting.

Remkes (VVD) was also informateur in the past weeks. His reappointment got broad support during a parliamentary debate on the formation process on Tuesday evening, as did the appointment of Koolmees (D66). In the debate, Remkes expressed hope that the next phase would happen quickly. There is a desire in the coalition circles to be done before the end of the year.