The manager of Amsterdam restaurant Bravi Ragazzi will report a woman who tried to get into the restaurant with a false coronavirus access pass on Sunday and then used anti-Semitic language when she wasn't let in. The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, during a demonstration against the coronavirus measures on Dam Square, Het Parool reports.

The woman was present at the demonstration, had a meal on the Bravi Ragazzi terrace, and wanted to use the toilet at the restaurant. In plain view, she searched for a fake QR code online, the restaurant manager said to Parool. When an employee confronted her about it, things got out of hand. "The woman went completely crazy and tried to stir up the entire terrace," the manager said. "We often have to deal with guests who refuse to show a QR code and then make a fuss, but this was really a low point."

A bystander filmed the incident and shared it on social media. The video shows a terrace guest refusing to pay for her food and drinks and walking out. "The owner says he is of Jewish descent, well then he didn't learn well from the Second World War," she snapped at the manager. "I'm sitting on a terrace ad I'm not welcome. I'm not going to pay anything."

The woman left the restaurant, and the manager went after her but eventually decided to leave it. "We found the incident annoying enough already."

"It seemed that this was a preconceived plan," the manager said to Parool. "That gentleman was ready with the camera to record everything to show us in a bad light. Terribly antisocial, very unfortunate that it had to be this way."

That backfired a bit. The restaurant is "overloaded with phone calls, messages, emails. Everyone wants to show us support," the manager said. "They say that we did the right thing and that the people in the video showed their bad side."

According to the manager, the woman returned the next day and paid part of her bill but didn't apologize. He will still file a report against her because of the things she said. "She called me an NSB member, Nazi, and I don't know what else. While she knows that I am of Jewish descent. I don't understand why my background had to be part of the discussion. I find that quite disrespectful."

Het Parool could not reach the woman in the video for comment. Her social media profiles are also offline.