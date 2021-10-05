The film Do Not Hesitate by director Shariff Korver was selected to be submitted to the Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category on behalf of the Netherlands. Eye Filmmuseum announced this on Tuesday.

The film is about three young soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in the Middle East who get stuck in the desert and lose control of the situation. The lead roles are played by Joes Brauers, Tobias Kersloot and Omar Alwan.

Do Not Hesitate was chosen from 14 applicants by a selection committee consisting of 17 representatives from various film industry associations and organizations in the Dutch film industry. The Academy will announce the shortlist on 21 December and reveal the nominations in all categories on 8 February. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on 27 March 2022.

The last time the Netherlands won an Oscar for best feature film was in 1998. Then Karakter won. The last time a feature film received a nomination was in 2004: De Tweeling. In 2014, the short film A Single Life also received a nomination.

Distributor September Film will release Do Not Hesitate in theaters on 11 November 2021.