This summer, the Netherlands saw a significant increase in problems caused by ant, fly, and flea infestations. Pigeons and sewer flies also caused more nuisance than in other summers, said Beestjes Kwijt, the network of local pest controllers. The organization thinks that rising temperatures and leftover food lying around are the leading causes of the increased nuisance. The pests find food more and more easily.

Scientists previously noted that there were few wasps this summer. The decrease is because it was alternately very hot and very cold. Wasps woke up too early from their hibernation, found few insects for their larvae due to the cold, and their nests also rained away. Ants were not bothered by this because their nests are underground. Ants and fleas develop rapidly in warm periods.

Beestjes Kwijt noted that there are more and more complaints about rat plagues. "But our figures and those of other pest controllers do not show that. Apparently, people see rats more often, but they are ashamed to report it. While that is necessary because if there are two rats somewhere, a thousand can be found within a year if they are not controlled." Autumn and winter are the seasons of mice and rats, which seek warmth indoors.