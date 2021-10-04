People with a serious immune disorder can receive an extra shot of the Covid-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the European Medicines Agency determined on Monday. The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may also be used as a booster shot for the general public, including adults without health problems, if governments decide it is necessary.

The EMA recommended administering the additional shot at least six months after the second shot. It is possible that the immune system against the coronavirus will weaken slightly by then. The EMA did not reject the use of the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot for the general public, but the regulator needs additional data to make a decision.

The Netherlands will start giving the additional shots to people with a severe immune disorder later this week. Some of those receiving the shot are people who have just had an organ transplant. Upon receiving their first injections, they may not have produced enough antibodies against the coronavirus. The extra shot is meant to help them with that. According to the EMA, this additional injection must be given at least 28 days after the second shot.

In the Netherlands, people with immune disorders are given the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Spikevax from Moderna.