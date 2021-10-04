Pandora, a Staffordshire terrier who escaped from the KLM Pet Hotel near Schiphol last week, was found safe and sound at a nearby McDonald's. The dog was missing for a week. Dozens of volunteers searched for her. The owners even offered a reward of 1,000 euros for her safe return, NH Nieuws reports.

Pandora escaped from the Pet Hotel at Schiphol last weekend during a stopover between South Africa and Dublin. Her owners moved to Dublin, and KLM was transporting Pandora and their second dog for them. Pandora ran away when an employee of the Pet Hotel left a door open.

Tony Pereira, her owner's father, eventually found Pandora. The Irish man flew over on Friday to help with the search, convinced that a familiar voice would persuade the dog to surface. Pandora returned to the KLM Pet Hotel, where she was waiting for a flight to Dublin.

KLM previously apologized for losing the dog. The Dutch airline called in the Pet Hotel, the animal ambulance, and the police to help search for her.