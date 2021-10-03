A fire broke out in the sauna of the WTC hotel in Leeuwarden on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. All 126 in the building people were forced to leave, a spokesperson of the Friesland fire department said.

The evacuees had to sleep elsewhere due to the smoke and water damages caused by the fire. The guests had to leave all their belongings behind.

The sauna was on the fourth floor of the hotel on the Heliconweg. The fire was larger than initially believed and caused large smoke clouds to form making it difficult to get to the root of the fire.

“It was not as if the flames are shooting out of the building, but it was bigger than expected so we have scaled it up to a very large fire.” the spokesperson said.

Several fire departments were called to help extinguish the blaze. No one was injured in the fire. Three people were looked after in an ambulance that had been called but nobody needed to be brought to the hospital.