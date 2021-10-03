The Nobel Price stands in the sign of the fight against the coronavirus this year. Multiple Dutch are among those nominated for the prestigious award.

The first Nobel Prize will be announced on Monday for Medicine. The prize could go, for example, to the scientists who discovered the mRNA technology for vaccines, including Hungarian Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman. mRNA technology is used for the Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The mRNA technology could also win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday, which include candidates such as Dutchman Hans Clevers. He was also involved in research into colon cancer and the use of stem cells.

There are multiple Dutch contenders for the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday, such as Laurens Molenkamp from Groningen for his groundbreaking research into semiconductors. The name of Cornelis Dekker from the TU Delft was also mentioned.

On Thursday, the Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded. No Dutch person has ever won a Nobel Prize in Literature.

The winners of the latest Nobel Prize will be announced on October 11. In December, the chosen candidates will receive their prizes.

Since the first Nobel prize was awarded in 1901, 21 people from the Netherlands won the medal made of gold.