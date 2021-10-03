Around 29 percent of voters indicated on Peil.nl that they wish for a continuation of the current Cabinet with VVD, D66, CDA and the ChristenUnie.

Especially CDA and D66 would lose many votes if new elections were to be held now. D66 would lose seven seats and the CDA as many as ten.

In total, the four parties that have been holding formation talks were down 13 seats to 65, based on the recent voters’ survey. That means they would not have the mandatory 75 seats to form a government.

Other parties such as the BBB and Volt gained ground in the new survey, Volt winning three seats and the BBB six.

Confidence in the current Cabinet was considerably higher among VVD and CDA voters at 80 percent. Roughly half of ChristenUnie voters said they would feel positively about progressing with the current Cabinet.

For D66 voters, that number was roughly 35 percent. Yet, the majority of D66 voters said they condoned D66 moving forward in negotiations with the current coalition, despite the party initially rejecting a coalition with the ChristenUnie.

By far the most popular ministerial candidate was Pieter Omtzigt who dropped out of the CDA after conflicts with other party members in early September. Around 62 percent of respondents said they would want Omtzigt in the new Cabinet.

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte followed in second place at 38 percent, followed closely by a tied third place between Wopke Hoekstra and Wouter Koolmees at 36 percent.