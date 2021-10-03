Custom officials confiscated 1,040 kilos of cocaine with a street value of around 78 million euros in the port of Rotterdam.

The cocaine packets were found behind the door of a container. The container was likely used as a temporary hiding spot.

In a separate incident, the HARC-team arrested nine people in Warder on Friday evening for smuggling 85 kilos of cocaine with a street value of around 6 million euros into the country. The HARC-team is a collaboration of customs officials, the port police, public prosecutors in Rotterdam and the Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service (FIOD).

The suspects, including six men, two women and one minor, were between the ages of 16 to 56. They came from Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Warder.