There are almost no options left for forming a cabinet, fears former informateur Mariette Hamer. New elections are getting closer and closer The meeting of parties on Wednesday with her successor Johan Remkes is "really the bell for the last round", said the social democrat in Nieuwsuur.

When handing in her report, Hamer already said she was concerned. "I'm actually even more concerned," said the former informateur weeks later. She is shocked that Remkes still has not been able to force a breakthrough. On Monday she had the hope that it would be successful after 10 hours of consultation. According to Hamer, he parties are "increasingly close" to new elections.

The former informateur called on all 150 parliamentarians to take their responsibility and ensure that the country becomes governable. According to Hamer, the "flanks" can also contribute to a majority.

Remkes will continue to talk with no fewer than nine parties on Wednesday about how to proceed. Hamer said she is willing to support Remkes in this. She did not say what kind of support she can offer in this regard.