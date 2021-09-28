Cabinet formation informateur Johan Remkes said he does not see any possibility to form a "traditional minority coalition" after holding talks with the VVD, D66 and CDA. Remkes wrote this in a letter about the progress of the formation. In referencing a "traditional" minority coalition, Remkes was considering the composition of a coalition that has to seek support for proposals in the Tweede Kamer every time, without pre-determining support.

In his letter he explicitly mentioned the option of an extra-parliamentary Cabinet. That would include ministers from parties that are not part of the coalition. On Monday evening, CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra said that there are still various coalition options on the table. Remkes also spoke about "all kinds of creative variants".

A new Cabinet is now needed "with great urgency", since the elections took place more than six months ago, the informateur said. He called on the "groups of all parties from the broad and constructive middle" to take responsibility for this.

Remkes said he wants to continue talks with nine parties on Wednesday: VVD, D66, CDA, PvdA, GroenLinks, ChristenUnie, Volt, SGP and the Den Haan faction. These parties supported the motion which led to Remkes's appointment as informateur.