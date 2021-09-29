The Hague will begin using a wristband system for people who want to visit some restaurants or cafes. The intent is that it will become easier for the establishments to check whether someone has a coronavirus access pass.

The wristbands will be a different color every day. The bands are provided at checkpoints, where people are then required to show the valid QR code generated by the CoronaCheck app after becoming fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or after either recovering from the coronavirus infection or testing negative for it.

The wristbands will be used next weekend at the Plein, an important entertainment area in the center of The Hague. "It is being discussed with the catering industry how exactly we will implement this. Funding takes place from the resources promised by the government," the municipality said.

People in Oosterhout in Noord-Brabant will also receive a wristband when going out next weekend. "We hope to make the checks easier for the catering entrepreneurs," Mayor Mark Buijs said on Tuesday.

People could already get wristbands last weekend in Breda and Alkmaar after having their QR code scanned at a checkpoint. Alkmaar also used a waterproof stamp as an alternative to the app.