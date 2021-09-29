French company TiteLive, which provides software for many Dutch bookstores, had its systems shut down, allegedly by a ransomware attack. About 130 bookstores in the Netherlands are affected, the company said, NOS reports.

The bookstores can't access their database of books and invoices, though the databases seem to be undamaged. They can operate, but only manually.

Bookstore chain Libris told NOS that it's around 90 branches are affected, but still selling books. "You're still receiving books from the printer, but you don't know for whom," a spokesperson said. "When people order, bookstores have to work manually. Books can be sold in shops, but it is very annoying."

Athenaeum Boekhandels confirmed that they can't access their system, but are still selling books in-store. "The portal has been hacked, but fortunately nothing happened to the database. We can still sell books, the cash register works."