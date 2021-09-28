The VVD wants to change a government position dating from 2000 that a monarch who wants to marry a partner of the same gender must give up the throne. The ruling party was reminded of this position by a new book on crown princess Amalia, and posed parliamentary questions to caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the matter, RTL Nieuws reports.

Political lawyer Peter Rehwinkel wrote about this government position in his new book 'Amalia, de plicht roept'. In the year 2000, then State Secretary Job Cohen of Justice made the reservation on behalf of the cabinet that an heir to the throne should give up the throne if they want to marry a partner of the same sex. He reasoned that kingship is hereditary, and that would be impossible in same-sex marriage "since it is certain in advance that no children can be born from such a marriage".

This government position hasn't been discussed since, until the VVD parliamentarians wrote a letter to Rutte on Tuesday. "Do you think this fits with the standards and values of the Netherlands in 2021?" they want to know. They also want to know to what extent the children resulting from a marriage between an heir to the throne and a same-sex partner are eligible for the monarchy, according to the broadcaster.

The parliamentarians asked the Prime Minister to respond within two weeks.