With a major police action in Breda on Tuesday, the police believe they rolled up a network that maintained an already set up drug lab, with which a lot of money was earned. Six people were arrested and ten properties searched. More than 250 police officers and members of specialist teams were involved in the action.

The investigation started at the end of last year after tips that a group of people from Breda wanted to set up a drug lab. In February, a building was raided in Waterlandkerjke in Zeeland. The four arrested there are still considered suspects. The investigation into the group responsible continued and the police said they gathered evidence against the "so-called 'big boys' behind the lab" in recent months.

On Tuesday, seven homes and three business premises in Breda were raided. Five men (aged 28 to 60) and a woman (28) were arrested. The lab may have been operation for six months and the investigation team assumes that a lot of money was earned from it.

During the action, the police also searched for valuables and money, also in hidden spaces. Financial and intelligence specialists also participated in the searches.