Hospitals in the Netherlands have admitted 301 patients with Covid-19 this past week, the lowest total since July 19. Hospital admissions have fallen by 20 percent compared to the previous seven-day period, according to figures from patient monitor LCPS which were updated on Monday.

An average of 43 patients were admitted each of the past seven days, including 10 sent to an intensive care unit. A week earlier, hospitals were accepting 54 patients daily, though the number of average ICU patient admissions remained the same.

The figures take into account the 28 patients admitted between Sunday and Monday afternoon, the smallest single-day figure since July 14. Just six of those patients were sent to intensive care.

The current hospitalized total has gone down 14 percent in a week to 484 patients with the coronavirus disease. That reflects 320 patients in regular care units, a net increase of 16 compared to Sunday, and 164 patients in intensive care, a net decrease of 5.

Another 1,411 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, according to raw data released by the RIVM on Monday. That raised the seven-day average for the first time in 17 days. It was a slight increase of less than 1 percent which brought the moving average to 1,693.

The three cities with the most new infections were Rotterdam (59), Amsterdam (58), and The Hague (57). Each city posted figures well below their moving averages. For Rotterdam it was the lowest total in a week, which finally brought that city's average back below 100. In The Hague it was the lowest daily figure in nearly seven weeks.

The average number of tests carried out by the GGD over the past week was over 8 percent lower than the previous week. About 7.3 percent of those tested were diagnosed with the infection that week, down from 8.1 percent a week ago.

To date, people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus a total of 1,997,885 times.