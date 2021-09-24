Operators of nightclubs and discotheques can continue to receive a financial contribution towards their fixed costs in the fourth quarter. The condition is that their turnover is at least 50 percent lower compared to the last three months of 2019. The government has extended the mandatory shutdown of the catering industry between midnight and 6 a.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic, a decision which will be re-evaluated in about a month.

Only entrepreneurs who invoked the TVL fixed costs allowance mechanism in the second and third quarters are eligible for the new scheme. They can receive a subsidy of up to 250,000 euros. The total aid received between March 2020 and December 2021 must not exceed 1.8 million euros. A total of 180 million euros is available for the compensation.

The Cabinet previously decided to stop the general support schemes for businesses October 1, now that most coronavirus measures have been lifted. Continuing large-scale support measures for a longer period of time would hinder the healthy development of the economy and the labor market, the Cabinet said.

An exception is made for the nightclubs and discotheques. The forced overnight closure makes it impossible for these companies to generate their normal turnover. In November, the Cabinet will decide whether these places can operate normally again.