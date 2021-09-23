The first day of the Budget Debate featured a number of clashes between political parties, but ended with nothing much being achieved. The VVD went around with a billion euros to spend on parliament's plans, but few parties came with concrete plans, NOS reports.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, did more or less agree that the landlord levy must be abolished. But no decisions were made on when and at what cost.

PVV leader Geert Wilders attacked D66 leader Sigrid Kaag for not being present at the debate first thing in the morning. Kaag said in turn that Wilders needed a doctor.

Wilders also clashed with D66 MP Rob Jetten after the PVV leader blamed CO2 emissions on immigration. "We added seven more coal power stations." According to Wilders, letting fewer people into the Netherlands will be good for the environment. Jetten pointed out that climate change will be a big reason for people to flee their country in the coming years. "If Mr. Wilders really wants to do something about migration, he should be the champion of climate measures," Jetten said.

Multiple parties clashed with FvD leader Thierry Baudet after he refused to apologize for linking the Holocuast with coronavirus vaccines and access passes. The GroenLinks and PvdA factions left the debate when he spoke. And Health Minister Hugo de Jonge turned his back on him.

The day's debating ended just after midnight with parliamentarian Pieter Omtzigt proposing a fairer tax plan. The debate will resume at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. Today the parties will try to find majority support for their plans.