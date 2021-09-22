Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in the Dutch company Mosa Meat, which has developed technology to grow meat as an alternative to slaughtering animals. The American sees cultured meat as a solution to climate change, because it leads to far fewer greenhouse gas emissions than rearing animals. DiCaprio is also an investor in Aleph Farms, an Israeli company which is also working on cultured meat.

The two companies did not disclose how much capital the Oscar winner is putting in to Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. DiCaprio has long championed the fight against climate change. Keeping and slaughtering cows, pigs and other animals for meat is a major source of greenhouse gases. By changing that, climate gains can be made, the actor predicted.

“One of the most impactful ways to combat the climate crisis is to transform our food system. Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," explained DiCaprio, who is now 46 years old.

Founded in 2016, Mosa Meat is a spin-off from Maastricht University. The company makes beef using only some animal cells, which are then cultivated to grow meat. Researcher Mark Post, co-founder of the company, made headlines in 2013 with the presentation of the world's first cultured hamburger. It cost 250,000 euros to make at the time. The goal now is to make cultured burgers affordable for consumers.

Mosa Meat has raised approximately 82 million euros in capital in various investment rounds. Other well-known investors include Jitse Groen, CEO of meal delivery company Just Eat Takeaway, and Nutreco, the producer of fish and cattle feed.