The first frost of the season happened in Noord-Brabant early this morning. At 6:50 a.m., temperatures at the weather station in Woensdrecht dropped to -0.1 degrees, according to Weeronline. Despite this cold night, the rest of the week and weekend will have warm days, with temps climbing into the 20s over the weekend.

On average, the first post-summer frost in the Netherlands happens around September 28, according to Weeronline. So this year's first frost was about a week earlier than average. The last time there was frost on the ground in the Netherlands was on June 13, when temps dipped to -1.3 degrees in Twente.

The only period in which there has never been frost, since temperature recordings started in 1901, is from July 20 to August 21. So high summer is the only time in the Netherlands when ground frost does not occur.

The weather for the rest of this week will be mostly dry, with periods of sunshine and maximum temperatures around 20 degrees, meteorological institute KNMI expects. This weekend will be warm, with maximums up to 23 degrees expected on Sunday. The days will be partly cloudy, with a small chance of rain on Sunday.