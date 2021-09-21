The estimated expenditure for the royal family will increase in 2022 from 45.7 million to 48.2 million euros, according to the budget of the royal family. This is mainly due to higher salaries for the royal family, and the the indexing of costs. The benefits that the members of the royal family receive amounts to a total of 10.5 million euros. That is 1.6 million euros more than what was reserved in 2021, nearly 8.9 million euros. The money that Princess Amalia returns to the state treasury will be included in the following budget estimates

King Willem-Alexander will receive a total of more than 6.1 million euros. For the first time, his personal income is slightly above 1 million euros: it will increase by 9,000 euros from 998,000 this year to 1,007,000 euros in 2022. The other 5.1 million is to pay his direct staff and is intended for material private expenditures made in related to his position.

Queen Máxima will receive 400,000 euros as income and 667,000 for personnel and material costs.

Some 1.65 million euros has been reserved for Princess Amalia, of which 299,000 euros is income. The intended heir to the throne will turn 18 on December 7. She stated earlier this year that she will return her income until her studies have come to an end. Amalia will also repay the other part - more than 1.3 million euros - for staff and material expenditures "as long as she does not incur high costs in her function as intended heir to the throne", wrote Prime Minister Mark Rutte in an explanation.

The amounts to be refunded will be processed in the budget of the following year, Rutte said. The latest budget shows that Amalia will repay 111,000 euros this year, the amount to which she is entitled to during the single month in 2021 in which she will be 18 years old.

Princess Beatrix, who abdicated on April 30, 2013, will receive just a little more than her eldest grandchild: almost 1.7 million euros. Out of that, 560,000 is income and 1.1 million is for expenditures on personnel and material matters.

The largest part of the budget for the royal family - more than 31.1 million euros - is intended for the functional expenses of King Willem-Alexander. Last year it was slightly lower at almost 30.5 million. It concerns costs that have to do with the practice of the monarchy, such as cars, horses and carriages. This also includes the utility costs for various palaces, such as heating and lighting, and goods which will be added to the inventory, such as table linen and evening wear.