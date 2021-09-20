NS Security Service employees found a 13-year-old boy from Syria all alone at Tilburg station on Sunday evening. The clearly frightened child said that he had traveled to the Netherlands from Syria all by himself, the NS workers said on Facebook.

"During our shift, we were standing at the Albert Heijn To Go when a little boy walked up to us. He began to cry into one of our arms. We asked him what was going on, but unfortunately we couldn't make contact because of language barrier," the employees said. They found a passerby who spoke Arabic and through her found out that the child was 13 years old and had come to the Netherlands from Syria alone.

"The little boy seemed scared to us, so we tried to reassure him as best we could," the NS employees said. They got him something to eat and drink from the Albert Heijn. "After our little friend had finished his food and drink, he tapped one of us on the arm again. He took out his phone and opened the camera in selfie mode. He wanted to take a picture with us. Of course we did that with him."

Tilburg police officers came to get the boy and take him to shelter. According to the NS employees, the child had a document with his personal data with him. "We passed this on to colleagues from the police and the Koninklijke Marechaussee for further proceedings."