Virologist and member of the Outbreak Management Team Menno de Jong that if the coronavirus passes are strictly checked, outdoor festivals can go through above the current 75 percent capacity limit. De Jong said during the AT5 interview he made these statements on his own accord.

The virologist pointed towards the recent Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort where tens of thousands of spectators came to watch race car drivers speed along the track. The event was heavily criticized by some who said it is not unfair that the Formula 1 was allowed to go through but outdoor festivals were forbidden.

“I understand the criticism. If you look at what happened in Zandvoort, it seems as if the Formula 1 weekend was actually an outdoor festival. We did learn from the Formula 1 weekend, however, that the coronavirus passes worked,” De Jong said.

The same rules should not apply inside and outside, the OMT member said, because the rise of infection is less outdoors. “Personally, I would gladly be able to live with the rules being different inside versus outside. The 75 percent capacity rule outside can be loosened,” De Jong stated.

After the weekend in Zandvoort, there was not a spike in the number of reported coronavirus cases. De Jong remained optimistic that coronavirus cases will not shoot up. “Yes I am hopeful, especially if you look at all the recent events, such as schools reopening,” the virologist said.