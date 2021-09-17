The Formula 1 event in Zandvoort early this month so far hasn't led to major coronavirus outbreaks, municipal health service GGD Kennemerland reported on Friday, NOS reports.

A total of 88 people who attended the Grand Prix tested positive for the coronavirus afterwards. About half of them were contagious while at the event. The other half became infected in the period around or during the event, the GGD said.

The actual number of infections may well be higher, as people who didn't develop symptoms also did not get tested. It is also possible that spectators who got positive results from a self test did not report it to the health service.

Coronavirus access pass rules were in effect for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort Circuit. Attendees had to show that they were vaccinated against Covid-19, recently recovered from the disease and therefore had immunity, or tested negative for the coronavirus.