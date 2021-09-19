Due to an increase in the number of grape growers, more and more wine is being produced on Dutch soil. Figures from the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KvK) showed that wine production increased 82 percent in the last five years. In 2018, for example, it concerned 950,000 liters.

As a result, it is increasingly possible to opt for a Dutch Pino Noir or Riesling at liquor stores and wine specialists. According to Dik Beker of the Association of Dutch Wine Producers (VNWP), the wine has a good international reputation. "But too little is being produced to break through internationally."

"In addition to green fingers for good cultivation, microbiological knowledge is important," said Beker. "A process to get from grape to a good wine requires care. A small mistake in the fermentation process makes wine undrinkable."

The increase in the number of grape growers has been greatest in Zuid-Holland since 2016. Due to the availability of land, the number grape growers then increased by 12, an increase of 300 percent. According to the Chamber of Commerce, Gelderland has the most grape growers at 46. Limburg follows with 28. Utrecht (three vineyards) and Groningen (two) have the least grape cultivation.