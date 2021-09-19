Amsterdam decided to ban the sale of fur, live crabs, and live lobsters at the city markets, the office of mayor and aldermen announced. The ban is scheduled to take effect in January next year.

"Amsterdam has 34 markets, making it the city with the most markets in the country. In the interest of animal welfare, there will be a ban on the sale of live crabs and lobsters on the Amsterdam markets. We will also enforce this," economic affairs alderman Victor Everhardt said.

Amsterdam is dedicated to ensuring that animals are healthy, well treated and well cared for. The city therefore discourages animal exhibitions and banned the use of animals for advertising purposes. This ban on selling fur and live crabs and lobsters form part of this approach.

The ban will go into public consultation on Monday, September 20.