The municipality of Haarlem imposed a penalty of 2,500 euros on theater De Liefde in the city. That happened after the theater organized a performance by Theo Maassen for a full house. According to the current coronavirus measures, theaters are allowed to fill a maximum of two thirds of the hall with visitors.

A spokesperson for the municipality said on Thursday evening that it was found that the theater let in more people than is allowed under the coronavirus rules. That is why the penalty was imposed.

Earlier, the municipality warned that the rules would be enforced, but the theater went ahead with the plan anyway. During the try-outs on Thursday, all 120 seats were filled. The visitors had to show their CoronaCheck app. It is not clear what will happen if the theater also runs at full capacity on the second night.