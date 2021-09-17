The Public Prosecution Service has launched a criminal investigation into an association operating schools in Gorinchem and Zaltbommel because students were allegedly discriminated against because of their sexual orientation. The Education Inspectorate filed a complaint against the association, Gomarus Scholengemeenschap.

The school group had established that schools will enter into discussions with the parents of students who have a homosexual relationship, according to a spokesperson for the Inspectorate. This does not happen to students in a heterosexual relationship. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service said that there are sufficient grounds for a criminal investigation.

The Inspectorate concluded that not all pupils feel safe in the schools. The school board must do something about this, it said. In 2022, the Inspectorate will investigate how far the board has progressed.

Education Minister Arie Slob wrote in a response to the Tweede Kamer that he found the findings "serious and worrying". He stated, "A major effort from the board and the teachers will have to follow on several points."

Slob has spoken to some of the affected students and is "touched" by their experiences. He wrote that the investigation cannot make up for what happened to them, but that it could prevent students from experiencing something similar in the future. He warned other schools that action will be taken if the "equality, freedom and (social) safety" of students are not sufficiently respected.

The reformed school was previously in the news earlier students were forced to come out to their parents even if they were not ready to do so. This prompted the Inspectorate to conduct an investigation. The school association wanted a court to block the publication of the inspection report, but the court did not agree.