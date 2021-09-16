In the village of Boelenslaan in Friesland, the police shot a motorist who tried to hit police officers with his car. The man was seriously injured and died at the scene. The officers involved were unharmed, a police spokesman said.

The incident happened at De Fjouwer Roeden. The crime scene is under investigation, police said. This is done by the Rijksrecherche, as is usual when the police fired shots.

The officers wanted to check the motorist at around 1:15 a.m., but he fled the scene. After a chase, the car stopped at De Fjouwer Roeden. When officers approached the driver, he drove into them. Shots were then fired. That was around 1:45 a.m.