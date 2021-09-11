In Curacao, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced on Thursday that it is investigating a police check that took place at a secondary school on Tuesday. Minor boys and girls had to undress and bend over naked in the presence of police officers and teachers. Emotions are running high on the island.

Parents and pupils of Marnix Cas Cora, the school where the check took place, complained online and in local media about the humiliating treatment. The school remained closed on Thursday due to the commotion, and pupils were also allowed to stay home on Friday. Some officers who carried out the checks were placed on forced leave, and at least one teacher was suspended. Aftercare has now been provided to teachers, pupils, and parents.

Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Gilmar 'Pik' Pisas, spoke to teachers at the school on Thursday and announced that an investigation was launched into what went wrong. According to him, it is clear that the check went too far. He understands that students and parents are shocked by this.

In Curacao, there are often checks for drugs or weapons in pupils' possession at schools. However, having pupils undress is not common and according to some lawyers is only allowed if there are serious suspicions of possession of drugs or weapons. That was not the case this past Tuesday. According to pupils, the police officers also had an intimidating attitude.