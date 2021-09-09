If you want to make sure that your meal deliverer can pocket their entire tip, you shouldn't use the tip option on the Thuisbezorgt.nl site or app. The largest meal delivery service in the Netherlands only pays out tips after deducting taxes and premiums, RTL Nieuws reported after speaking to JustEat Takeaway, the parent company of Thuisbezorgd.nl.

The tipping option was added to Thuisbezorgd.nl's app as a way to reduce physical contact between meal deliverer and customer, in view of the coronavirus. According to the company, about 10 percent of orders now include a digital tip. But this may not be so great for the delivery person, according to RTL Nieuws. Because while Thuisbezorgd.nl says on its website that 'the whole tip' goes to the delivery person, it also says that 'taxes may apply to tips'.

Thuisbezorgd.nl told RTL Nieuws that it is not obliged to pay tax and premiums on digital tips, but chose to do so "to unburden the deliverers, and to ensure that they are not faced with unexpected surprises". Spokesperson Linda van Aalten said that the amount deducted depends on the delivery worker's income.

With cash tips, the delivery person themself is obliged to report that income to the tax authority, Ministry of Finance spokesperson Jessica van Wegen said to the broadcaster. "But the question is whether everyone actually declares those tips."

Deliveroo and UberEats also offer the option for adding a tip to your order. Deliveroo spokesperson Eva Huis in 't Veld told RTL that the entire tip is paid to delivery workers. "With us, the deliverers themselves are responsible for reporting their tips to the tax authorities." UberEats was not available for comment, according to the broadcaster.