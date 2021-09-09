Amsterdam is going to ask a hundred random residents to participate in a mini-citizen deliberation about reducing CO2 emissions. The invitees will brainstorm together with independent climate expert about measures to achieve the city's climate objectives.

If their recommendations are feasible, the city council will adopt them and implement them, wrote alderman Marieke van Doorninck (sustainability).

The hundred participants aged 16 and older were selected by lottery and, according to the alderman, they are a representative reflection of the population of Amsterdam and Weesp.

The results of the mini-citizen deliberation are expected early next year.