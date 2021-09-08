A majority in parliament supported the appointment of VVD member Johan Remkes as cabinet formation informateur. He will look for a minority coalition.

The VVD's motion to appoint Remkes was supported by D66, CDA, ChristenUnie, SGP, Volt, JA21, the Groep Van Haga, and Fractie Den Haan.

"Work on a minority government," said Gert-Jan Segers (ChristenUnie). According to Joost Eerdmans (JA21), a cabinet that does not have a majority in parliament can be good for a new administrative culture. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag still hopes that Remkes will manage to form a majority cabinet.

On Tuesday, parliament debated with informateur Mariette Hamer about her final report. According to her, forming a majority coalition currently seems impossible and a minority coalition consisting of a "to be determined combination of VVD, D66, and CDA" should be considered.

Hamer did not sound very optimistic about the chances of her liberal successor. According to her, it will be even more complicated to form a minority cabinet under the current circumstances, she told the parliamentarians.

More than five months after the elections, the formation is deadlocked. VVD leader Mark Rutte repeated that he did not want to enter into negotiations with GroenLinks and PvdA about the formation of a new government. The CDA is against that too. D66 does not want to continue in the current coalition of VVD, CDA, D66 and ChristenUnie.

A speech by Kaag a day before the debate with implicit criticism of Rutte will not make Remkes' task any easier.