Johan Remkes responded favorably to the VVD request that he take over from Mariette Hamer as informateur and lead the next phase of the cabinet formation process. He made this known in a letter to the Limburg States on Wednesday afternoon. Remkes is currently governor of Limburg, where he was appointed to solve an administrative crisis.

The VVD politician said that he would like to accept the role as informateur. "The Minister of Home Affairs can agree to this sideline in the national interest," Remkes said in his letter. He will remain governor until the new King's Commissioner for the province is appointed. That could still take several months.

Remkes eagerness to become the next cabinet formation informateur, came as a somewhat unpleasant surprise to politicians in Limburg. Harold Schroeder, chairman of CDA Limburg, said that he hopes "that Remkes is aware of the important task he has in Limburg. I assume he will finish it neatly. It is a big task."

PvdA faction leader in the Limburg States, Jasper Kuntzelaers, pointed out that Remkes accepted the task to restore peace around Limburg's integrity. "Several investigations are still ongoing, and they have not yet been completed. He has been placed in his current position by the minister. This feels as if the minister only has one crisis manager. In my view, he will have little time left to fulfill his duties here."

"Terrible. What a job merry-go-round," SP faction chairman Marc van Caldenberg said on twitter. "We are not yet over the mess of the CDA and Limburg will be sacrificed to solve the mess of Rutte and the VVD. Why new administrative culture?"

Mariette Hamer is expected to present her report on the cabinet formation on Thursday. After unsuccessfully trying to find a combination of parties that are both willing to work together, and have a majority in parliament, she is expected to recommend that the VVD, D66 and CDA negotiate a minority government.