Heritage association Bond Heemschut wants the statue of the Efteling attraction Monsieur Cannibale to be given a place in the Rijksmuseum. The heritage association stated that the statue is of value for future generations because Monsieur Cannibale and the discussion about it illustrate "how quickly the discussion about racism and colonial thinking is changing in the Netherlands today."

Over the past years, there has been criticism on social media, among others, on the alleged racist character of Monsieur Cannibale. The attraction consists of a large number of cooking pots in which people circle around a large, fat, almost naked, colored man with a spoon through is nose. This past Sunday visitors could take a seat in Monsieur Cannibale for the last time. In June this year, Efteling announced that the attraction would be adapted. The cooking pots of Monsieur Cannibale will be converted into trading boats.

Director Karel Loeff of Bond Heemschut pointed out that the Rijksmuseum is giving attention to the history of slavery and that Monsieur Cannibale would therefore fit in well at the museum in view of the discussion about the statue. "It would be strange if this statue disappeared into the Efteling depot or was destroyed," said Loef.

The Bond Heemschut asked Efteling in writing to make the statue available to the Rijksmuseum. Efteling was unable to comment on the proposal on Tuesday evening.